Oppo R11 Specs, Release Date: TENAA Reveals 20 MP Selfie Snapper and Other Insane Features

The Oppo R11 and the R11 Plus recently popped by the Chinese certification agency TENAA, showing off their specifications and features in the process.

(Photo: REUTERS/ALY SONG/FILES)A commuter using his mobile phone passes an advertisement of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo at a train station in Singapore in this May 8, 2014 file photo.

As revealed in their listings on the website, much of the makings of the handsets are identical starting with the chipset that powers them — the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.

However, the random-access memory (RAM) makes the difference. The Oppo R11 will offer up 4 GB of RAM while the Plus version is getting 6 GB.

As their names would suggest, the Oppo R11 Plus will have a bigger LCD display measuring six inches. The Oppo R11 is getting a 5.5-inch active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) screen. Both will have full high-definition (HD) resolution.

The handsets will also share the same formidable dual-camera setup consisting of a 16 MP camera and a 20 MP shooter complete with 2x optical zoom.

On the front is another 20 MP shooter, which would make for some high-quality selfies, which is something that Oppo always aims for with its offerings.

Video capture is only at 1,080-pixel resolution although GSM Arena believes the Oppo R11 and the Oppo R11 Plus will support 2,160p. Otherwise it will be a downgrade from the R9, which has the latter.

The last specification that differentiates the two is the battery. The Oppo R11 will keep the lights on with the 2,900 mAh while the Oppo R11 Plus is getting a beefier 3,880 mAh battery. This is no surprise since the latter will be powering a much bigger device.

The devices will have Android 7.1 Nougat pre-installed with a Color OS overlay. Design-wise, the images on the TENAA listings show off a white panel and black body and rear reminiscent to that of iPhone 7 Plus.

The Oppo R11 and the R11 Plus have no release date yet, but media outlets they will be out sooner rather than later.