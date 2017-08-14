'Orange Is the New Black' Creator Jenji Kohan Developing 'American Princess' for Lifetime

Viewers who enjoy "Orange Is the New Black" will have another series to look forward to from creator Jenji Kohan. She is developing a show called "American Princess" and it will be airing on Lifetime.

"American Princess" will center on a Manhattan socialite who shuts down her wedding after learning that her future husband cheated on her. She leaves the city for the countryside and arrives in the middle of a Renaissance Fair where the locals imbibe old practices.

She soon finds herself the subject of tabloid reports in her old home. She decides to re-evaluate her life by ditching her former comfortable existence.

Jamie Denbo, who worked under Kohan in "Orange Is the New Black," will be the showrunner but she will get help from Kohan and executive producer Tara Herrmann.

"From the get-go, 'American Princess' was a concept we loved as it's incredibly relatable to want to parachute from one's life in difficult times," Lifetime's head of programming Liz Gately stated. "In Jenji, Jamie and Tara's hands, we know this will be hilarious and special."

Lifetime has not yet announced a potential air date for "American Princess." Producers will soon be casting key roles for the show, which will have 10 episodes for season 1.

"American Princess" skipped the pilot stage after the cable network issued a full-season order. The show is the fourth scripted series on "Lifetime" and will join the top-rated "Unreal" and upcoming shows "Mary Kills People" and "You."

Meanwhile, Kohan's other series, "GLOW," received a second season renewal from Netflix. Kohan, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch developed the wrestling comedy starring Alison Brie, which debuted its first season in June.

"GLOW" received praise from both critics and viewers. The show was inspired by an actual documentary series that covered the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (G.L.O.W.) in the 1980s.

Netflix has not yet confirmed the air date for "GLOW" season 2.