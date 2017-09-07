'Orange Is the New Black' News: Creator Jenji Kohan Agrees With Season 5 Criticism

Facebook/OITNB 'Orange Is the New Black' season 6 will premiere in 2018.

After four straight seasons of critical acclaim, "Orange Is the New Black" did not live up to season 5 expectations--and creator Jenji Kohan knows it.

Kohan sat down with the New Yorker and talked about her career in Hollywood, from "Weeds" to "Orange Is the New Black." The Netflix series has received much praise ever since it debuted, but Kohan agreed with a large majority of the criticisms directed at its fifth season.

Critics said that season 5 had sloppy pacing and it became boring during its midseason. This was particularly surprising because the whole season transpired within only three days, so it was expected that it would be action-packed. But Kohan, along with executive producer Tara Herrmann, explained the reason behind the season 5 outcome.

"We had lost a bunch of the original writers," Herrmann explained. "It wasn't anyone's fault. It was just a new dynamic—people were attached to the characters as viewers, not as creators."

Out of all the people who were brought on for season 5, only two were asked to return for the next cycle.

Kohan also admitted that some plot points in season 5 were not very good and basically called them "fan fiction." Hopefully, with new writers coming in, season 6 will be a lot more satisfying for fans and critics alike.

As for what else to expect from the new season, star Adrienne C. Moore spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and teased what is ahead.

"I'm always excited about every season and what's going to happen, but this season, I feel like it's an amazing facelift," Moore said, recapping the choices the Litchfield inmates made during season 5. "We'll see the repercussions of those decisions in this next season."

Fans can also look forward to the show making references to Donald Trump's presidency. However, Moore revealed that plot details are being kept under wraps, even from the actors themselves.

"Orange Is the New Black" season 6 will premiere in 2018 on Netflix.