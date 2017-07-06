'Orange Is the New Black' Rumors: Season 6 to Tackle Aftermath of Litchfield Riot

Facebook/Orange Is the New Black The Netflix original series is expected to return to Netflix for its season 6 in June 2018.

While "Orange Is the New Black" season 5 was released just last month, some avid fans of the Netflix original series are already eager to find out what is in store for them in the series' season 6. Although not much is known about how "Orange Is the New Black" season 6 will pan out, it is said that its story will deal with the aftermath of the riot featured in its just-concluded season.

As "Orange Is the New Black" was renewed for three more seasons in February last year, including its then upcoming seasons 5, it goes without saying that fans can expect two more seasons of the Netlflix original drama-comedy hybrid series. Despite this, though, no one outside Netflix can really tell how the successful dramedy's next season will pan out.

According to recent reports, though, "Orange Is the New Black" season 6 will tackle the aftermath of the riot featured in its just-concluded season. Reportedly, it will tackle the repercussions of the uprising, which, on the other hand, also resulted from a major event in its season 4 finale, the death of Poussey (Samira Wiley).

"We don't have the next script, so we genuinely don't know. We don't know if all of our characters die. If some of us die. We don't know if we kill everybody that walks through that door," Natasha Lyonne, who plays the role of Nicky in the series, told The Hollywood Reporter last month.

To the uninitiated, the season 5 finale of "Orange Is the New Black" featured a loud explosion after the riot police stormed the Litchfield prison following the failed negotiations between the inmates and the Litchfield management. At the end, 10 major characters of the show were seen standing together, representing the unity of the inmates regardless of their differences in more ways than one.

"It was one of the first times in the show, aside from Poussey's death in the cafeteria, where things transcend racial tribes. Leaders of the various racial groups come together felt really important: This riot is about all of us," Lauren Morelli, episode writer of "Orange Is the New Black," explained.

How will the riot impact the lives of the inmates in the upcoming season 6 of "Orange Is the New Black?" Who survived the explosion and who did not?

Unfortunately, these questions will remain questions until "Orange Is the New Black" season 6 arrives, allegedly in June 2018.