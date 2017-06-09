'Orange Is the New Black' Season 4 Ending, Plot Recap: Where Did the Story Leave Off?

Netflix just dropped the fifth season of "Orange Is the New Black" online, but fans of the web series need to remember where the story left off in season 4.

Netflix officially released the latest episodes of "Orange Is the New Black" season 5 on Friday, June 9.

Before binge-watching the new season, fans should recall that the inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary began a riot after the accidental death of Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley) due to asphyxiation under the hands of Officer Baxter Bayley (Alan Aisenberg) when he was restraining her during a protest against the mishandlings that they experienced under the new guards.

The riot was ignited due to the inmates' disappointment after Warden Joe Caputo (Nick Sandow) held a press conference regarding the death of Poussey. But instead of saying her name in front of the media, Caputo used the opportunity to defend Bayley's actions. This prompted Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson (Danielle Brooks) to ignite a riot and snatch the smuggled gun of Officer Thomas Humphrey (Michael Torpey).

At the end of the season 4 finale, Daya Diaz (Dascha Polanco) managed to get a hold of Humphrey's gun after it fell right in front of her. All the inmates around her urged her to shoot Humphrey to make him pay for all his abuses in the past.

The fifth season of "Orange Is the New Black" begins three days after the riot erupted in Litchfield. Fans will finally find out if Daya pulled the trigger and killed the abusive prison guard, or if the authorities managed to disperse the riot before blood spilled in the facility.

"Orange Is the New Black" season 5 can be streamed on Netflix starting Friday, June 9.

Meanwhile, series creator Jenji Kohan recently told The New York Times that they could conclude the story at the end of the guaranteed season 7. However, she also claimed that the story can go beyond that.

"I haven't made a final decision yet, but I'm leaning toward ending it after seven — although the nature of the show is one that can go on and on because you can bring in new people," Kohan stated.

The showrunner also revealed that she already has an idea about the end of the series, but refused to announce it at this point.