'Orange Is the New Black' Season 5 Ending Spoilers: What's Next for Chapman and Vause?

The Netflix Original series "Orange Is the New Black" returned with an explosive new season, showing a riot, a kidnapping, and other forms of abuse happening within three days in Litchfield Penitentiary. But who would have thought that love would still find a way to bloom amid these though times?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from the fifth season of "Orange Is the New Black."]

Facebook/OITNB "Orange Is the New Black" season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.

Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) and her on-again-off-again girlfriend Alex Vause (Laura Prepon) got engaged in the penultimate episode of the season. If not for the recent spate of violent events, the couple would not have realized how they value each other.

"When you look at what they just went through with Piscatella, it puts things into perspective," Prepon, who directed the torture scene, told The Hollywood Reporter. "They just went through this insane thing where they almost died. They saw what happened to Red and Alex's arm is broken and all these things, and they realize: Life is short, I love this person, let's just do this."

Although they finally got engaged, Vause and Chapman's future may be bleak, as they, along with fellow inmates, Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Black Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore), Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Gloria (Selenis Leyva), Frieda (Dale Soules) and Blanca (Laura Gomez), have yet to face the consequences of their actions.

When the S.W.A.T. team arrived at Litchfield, they realize that they are missing 10 inmates. They find them hiding in Frieda's bunker, and because they have been authorized to extract the inmates using lethal force, it might not go well for Chapman and her buddies.

Toward the end of the season, the 10 key characters of "Orange Is the New Black" can be seen hiding in the bunker, hand in hand in facing whatever the future may bring. Perhaps the show will see more casualties, or hopefully, at the very least, a few injured characters.

