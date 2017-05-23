'Orange Is the New Black' season 5 news: Itati Cantoral makes special appearance in new teaser

An iconic telenovela villain drops by the Litchfield State Penitentiary in the latest teaser for "Orange Is the New Black" season 5.

Facebook/OITNB"Orange Is the New Black" season 5 will premiere on June 9 on Netflix.

Netflix called on Itati Cantoral to reprise her role as the menacing Soraya Montenegro (who originally appeared in the Mexican telenovela "Maria la del Barrio") to teach the Litchfield inmates what a real TV baddie looks like. Cantoral's face has become familiar to the public because of her famous "cries in Spanish" meme.

In a short teaser, Cantoral is joined by "OITNB" characters Maritza (Diane Guerrero), Flaca (Jackie Cruz) and Big Boo (Lea DeLaria). Flaca confronts a stranger who appears to be fixing her bed. When the woman shows her face, Flaca gets the surprise of her life after learning that the woman is Cantoral.

"Oh my god! Are you my new bunkmate?" a starstruck Flaca asks. "I used to watch all your telenovelas." Cantoral berates her, but Flaca does not seem to mind since she is still overwhelmed with emotions. Flaca calls her best friend Maritza, and they both ask Cantoral if they could recreate her famous scene in "Maria la del Barrio." The clip ends with Big Boo arriving at the scene and asking Cantoral to cry in Spanish.

Meanwhile, Netflix has recently proven that not only Marvel shows can share a universe. The fifth episode of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" season 3 showed Gretchen (Lauren Adams) getting arrested after a standoff with authorities. She ended up in Litchfield and even crossed paths with Black Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) inside.

In addition, "OITNB" also staged a mini-crossover with "Black Mirror" in a new teaser featuring Taystee (Danielle Brooks) and Poussey (Samira Wiley). The clip shows the duo recreating a scene from the sci-fi thriller's third season. Taystee sleeps in her bunk and hops to a different decade where she reunites with her deceased pal Poussey, who appears to be having the best time of her life in the '80s.

The fifth season of "Orange Is the New Black" will premiere June 9 on Netflix.