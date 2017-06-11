'Orange Is the New Black' Season 5 Plot News, Spoilers: Cast Teases 'Killer' Season Finale; Daya Pulls the Trigger

Netflix has released the fifth season of "Orange Is the New Black," and viewers are in for a wild ride, especially with the "killer" season finale.

Facebook/OITNB'Orange Is the New Black' season 5 is now available on Netflix.

Spoilers ahead.

In the hours that led up to the fifth season's release, some cast members of the Netflix original series spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about what fans can expect.

Perhaps the most intriguing tidbit they revealed has to do with the season 5 finale. Natasha Lyonne, who plays Nicky Nichols on the show, shared that filming the finale was an emotional time for them.

"This one is a killer," Lyonne said. "This one is wild."

The season 4 finale saw the beginning of a riot taking place at Litchfield after the death of Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley), but it seems the season 5 finale will top that.

"Maybe last season you could predict something was going to happen — you can't grasp the full extent of it, but you can see where it's going," Diane Guerrero, who plays Maritza Ramos, said. "With this season, you just don't know anything."

Fans can also expect Piper (Taylor Schilling) attempting to find her own place amidst all the chaos at Litchfield. Meanwhile, Alex (Laura Prepon) will be taking herself out of the equation.

Almost everyone at the prison will be clamoring for justice to be served, and it looks like they will get it before the fifth season closes. The cast members also revealed that power will not stay on one side for a long time, and the never-ending shift will affect the inmates.

"There's a dynamic shift between the girls as the season continues and this whole idea of unity definitely comes into question," Adrienne C. Moore, who plays Black Cindy, said.

The season 4 finale concluded with a cliffhanger as Daya (Dascha Polanco) held Thomas Humphrey (Michael Torpey) at gun point. The new season opens with the same scene, as other inmates urge Daya to kill the corrections officer. However, Humphrey attempts to humanize himself by telling a story about his childhood, and Daya ends up shooting him in the leg.

"Orange Is the New Black" season 5 is now available on Netflix.