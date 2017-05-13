'Orange Is the New Black' Season 5 Plot News, Updates: Netflix Releases Official Trailer

"Orange Is the New Black" season 5 is less than a month away from release, and Netflix has put out a trailer in anticipation of the highly awaited event.

Facebook/OITNB'Orange Is the New Black' season 5 will premiere on June 9 on Netflix.

The trailer, which lasts over two minutes, features the inmates of Litchfield taking charge as they riot against the corrections officers that have oppressed them for so long. It can be recalled that season 4 saw the death of Poussey (Samira Wiley), which ignited an uprising among the other inmates. It ultimately culminated in Daya (Dascha Polanco) obtaining a gun, ready to shoot corrections officer Thomas Humphrey (Michael Torpey).

The upcoming fifth season is expected to pick up immediately after the season 4 finale. The trailer teases how the ladies of Litchfield will rise up to get what they want. And while the subject matter definitely hits hard, it is clear that the show will still deliver some laughs along the way.

Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Prepon) were previously featured in a clip that showed them backing away from the riot, choosing to take themselves out of the equation. However, judging by the trailer, it certainly seems like they will inevitably be involved as well.

Based on the trailer, it appears that the inmates will take control of Litchfield and will conjure up a list of demands in exchange for their cooperation. They know that they have to band together in order to get things done and be taken seriously, so that is exactly what they are going to do.

Considering the whole 13-episode season takes place over the course of only three days, it is going to be interesting how fast events play out. Will Daya kill Humphrey? Will the inmates get what they want? How will this all end?

Questions will be answered when "Orange Is the New Black" season 5 premieres on June 9 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below: