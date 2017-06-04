'Orange Is the New Black' Season 5 Premiere, News: Hacker Demands Ransom in Threats to Upload Episodes of New Season

A hacker claims to have stolen episodes of "Orange Is the New Black" and demanded ransom from Netflix in threats to upload episodes from the new season 5.

A hacker who goes by the alias The Dark Lord sent a ransom note to Netflix, threatening to leak season 5 of "Orange Is the New Black" ahead of its premiere this coming June 9, Deadline reports.

The Dark Lord already uploaded the first episode of "Orange Is the New Black" season 5 to an illegal file-sharing site. However, the Associated Press (via Deadline) could not confirm whether the file is authentic.

F.B.I. is already conducting an investigation into Netflix's situation.

"We are aware of the situation. A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved," Netflix said in a statement.

In the ransom note sent by The Dark Lord, the hacker claimed to have gotten other TV shows from different studios and also threatened to upload those in illegal file-sharing sites if payments will not be made.

Meanwhile, Jessica Pimentel's Maria Ruiz will be sticking around much longer in "Orange Is the New Black." Pimentel has become a series regular for season 5.

In season 4 of "Orange Is the New Black," Ruiz gets revenge on Piper (Taylor Schilling) for ratting her out about her involvement in gang activities, which resulted in the new mother getting more years in her sentence.

Ruiz gets back at Piper by branding her with a swastika burn on her arm.

"Maria is a gangster with an -er. She's hardcore, old school and very fair, and isn't as much about power as she is the big picture. That's much more gangster — gangsta is saying, 'I'm so tough' and gangster is protecting the whole family, your people, or your numbers," Pimentel said about her character in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Orange is the New Black" premieres this Friday, June 9, on Netflix.

