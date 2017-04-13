'Orange Is the New Black' Season 5 Release Date, News: Netflix Premieres Teaser Trailer; New Season Coming June 2017

(Photo: Facebook/OITNB)

The huge hit series "Orange Is the New Black" is coming to Netflix on June 9, and a teaser for season 5 has been released on Tuesday, April 11. All episodes will be available as soon as the show comes out in June, so "Orange Is the New Black" fans better start preparing for the inevitable binge-watch session this summer.

"Orange Is the New Black" season 4 ended with one of the most intense cliffhangers on the small screen last year, and the teaser trailer released on Tuesday, April 11, picks up right where the show left viewers hanging in June 2016. Just like the last scene of season 4, Daya (Dascha Polanco) is standing right where she was last time, aiming a gun straight down the cruel corrections officer, Thomas Humphrey (Michael Torpey).

Obviously, Thomas is in a bind here, but so is Daya; shooting him will surely add his death to the crime that she was already in the Litchfield Penitentiary for. Then again, just about every inmate in the facility would love the chance to get rid of the twisted officer, who inflicted on the prisoners all manners of cruelty in the span of the previous season, as NME recalled it.

The two stay in place as the inmates shout and cheer Daya on to pull the trigger. She visibly struggles to maintain her composure as Thomas looks back at her unblinking.

Meanwhile, Alex Vause (Laura Prepon) and Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) are seen walking toward the commotion.

Piper reminds Alex "We're laying low, and we're staying out of trouble," to which Alex agrees. "That's right. If there's trouble, we turn around and walk the other way. We are out of the business," Alex was saying when the pair catches sight of the commotion. Alex drags Piper away as she drifts off into an argument with herself about equality, as other inmates run to the chaos.

Daya asks the crowd to be quiet, then the scene blanks out as a gunshot is heard, followed by what sounds like a body hitting the floor.

Watch the "First Look" teaser trailer below for the new season of "Orange Is the New Black," coming on June 9 on Netflix.