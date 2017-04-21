'Orange Is the New Black' Season 5 Release Date, Plot News: Ruby Rose's Character Returns to Cause Major Shake-Up in Litchfield

Ruby Rose will reportedly return for the fifth season of Netflix's prison drama "Orange Is the New Black."

Youtube/Netflix US & Canada A screenshot from the first-look video of "Orange Is the New Black" season 5.

Fans of the show were first introduced to Rose's character Stella Carlin back in season 3. However, the character was shipped off to a maximum-security prison and only had a small cameo in season 4, much to the disappointment of many viewers.

According to a report by The Daily Telegraph, while the trailer for the upcoming season shows no sign of Rose, the 31-year-old actor's character will appear later in the fifth season. Her return is set to cause a major shake-up for the inmates of Litchfield.

"She's back together with all the girls on the show," an insider on the show reportedly revealed. "They even went to Elton John's Oscars Party together in March."

Season 5 of "Orange Is the New Black" will be released on Friday, June 9, and will take place in real-time over the course of three days, according to Danielle Brooks, who stars in the show as Taystee.

The upcoming season will focus heavily on the aftermath of Poussey's (Samira Wiley) death, with Taylor Schilling, the actress portraying Piper, teasing that the stakes will be higher for the show's characters in season 5.

"I think the stakes are higher in this season than they have been in a while just by virtue of the compressed time and seeing people in compressed circumstance really raises the stakes. It's exciting to watch, I think for all of us," Schilling said, as reported by Glamour.

Netflix also released the first-look clip of the forthcoming season earlier this month. The footage picks up from the last scene of the finale episode of season 4, and Daya (Dascha Polanco) is seen standing and aiming a gun straight down the facility's correction officer, Thomas Humphrey (Michael Torpey).

Netflix has also commissioned a sixth and seventh season for "Orange Is the New Black."