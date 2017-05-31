'Orange is the New Black' Season 5 Release Date, Plot Rumors: New Season Premieres on June 9

The previous season of "Orange is the New Black" already hinted at how the death of Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley) will result in chaos in the Litchfield Penitentiary. Even with this, viewers will hardly be prepared for what the new trailers released for season 5 will show, specifically on how the situation has deteriorated.

Facebook/OITNBA promotional image for "Orange Is the New Black"

"Orange is the New Black" enters its fifth season run as the Litchfield Prison Complex is engulfed in chaos following the prison riots triggered by the death of an inmate. The new season of the drama series starts on June 9 on Netflix.

The new trailer shows the prison population being brought together by Washington's needless death. The women of Litchfield Penitentiary will, for the moment, abandon divisions brought about by race, religion or age as they unite to get their message across, as the International Business Times summarizes it.

They have demands that, until this moment, have been ruthlessly suppressed by the authorities of the prison complex. Now, the tables have turned, even for just a moment, as starkly shown by Dayanara Diaz (Dascha Polanco) aiming down the sights of a gun to a pair of kneeling Litchfield guards.

An uprising seems inevitable this coming season, as Washington's friends band together to disrupt the abuses in the penitentiary. Tasty Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore), Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba) and Aleida Diaz (Elizabeth Rodriguez) will become unlikely allies joining up to stop a death like Washington's from happening again.

Along the way, they will team up with more prisoners like Flaca (Jackie Cruz), Maritza (Diane Guerrero) and the other inmates, even the ones that they avoided before. Will this shaky alliance be enough to bring about a change in the Litchfield system and to be able to fight against the abuses of its authority figures?

The official trailer of the fifth season of "Orange is the New Black," coming on June 9 on Netflix, is shown below.