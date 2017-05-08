'Orange is the New Black' Season 5 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Suzanne, Taystee Deal With Horrible Loss

Poussey's (Samira Wiley) death will have a huge effect on the inmates she left behind at Litchfield Penitentiary in the upcoming season of "Orange is the New Black."

Facebook/OITNB"Orange Is the New Black" season 5 will premiere on June 9 on Netflix.

In an interview with ELLE, the cast talked about Poussey's death in the hands of the correctional officer and how her friends will adjust to her passing. Viewers will reportedly see Suzanne (Uzo Aduba) grieve alongside the rest of the prisoners who still cannot believe that one of their own is dead. Taylor Schilling, who plays Piper, revealed that the entire installment will cover a period of only three days. In this time span, the characters will be at their most raw, as they attempt to handle the avalanche of emotions that will surely come.

Aside from Suzanne, another character who will have a difficult time accepting Poussey's death is her best friend, Taystee (Danielle Brooks). According to The Hollywood Reporter, the inmate will buckle under the pain and agony of losing someone very important. Taystee lost her adoptive mother Vee (Lorraine Toussaint) back in season 2. Witnessing Poussey dying while she was unable to help is bound to scar her for life.

Meanwhile, the whole prison will be turned upside down due to a series of riots and rebellions. Laverne Cox, who plays Sophia, shared how the revolt scenes will mimic what has been happening in real life, when people start to stand against oppression and fight for what is right and fair.

"What I think is interesting is to look at the characters who are very comfortable with the system as it is, and the characters who are pushing against that system, and resisting, and participating in the riot this season. I would like folks, when they watch, to think about the people in real life who are pushing and resisting—and then those people who are complacent, and comfortable with the status quo, even when that status quo isn't serving them," Cox said in the ELLE interview.

"Orange is the New Black" season 5 will air June 9 on Netflix.