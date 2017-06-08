'Orange Is the New Black' Season 5 Release Date, Spoilers: Taylor Schilling Reveals More Political, Social Issues Will Be Tackled

"Orange Is the New Black" season 5 is coming to Netflix this week, and more spoilers are trickling down ahead of its premiere. After a year-long wait, the show will return to the Litchfield Penitentiary and pick up from where season 4 left off.

Facebook/OITNB Alex (Laura Prepon) and Piper (Taylor Schilling) in "Orange Is the New Black."

Season 4 saw a huge change in how Litchfield Penitentiary was being run. Security was heightened as more inmates came in. Racial issues also precipitated tension among the inmates. Following Poussey's (Samira Wiley) death, these problems will reach an all-time high in "Orange Is the New Black" season 5.

In an interview with E! News, actress Danielle Brooks, who plays Taystee, revealed that the events in the new season will take place within three days.

"You will watch 13 episodes, and find out what happens in the course of three days. So, it will be very detailed, very intense, and you better get ready," Brooks revealed.

Schilling, who plays Piper, also teased some "Orange Is the New Black" season 5 spoilers, saying the show will continue to touch upon politics and socially-relevant issues such as LGBT, mental illness, the Black Lives Matter movement and prison reform.

"It's not always that your creative interests and your political interests and activism all kind of meld into one unified gig," Schilling told CNN. "I think we all kind of felt we have a responsibility right now, we've got to say our peace."

"Orange Is the New Black" season 5 will start with Daya (Dascha Polanco) holding a gun on two officers. Polanco told The Hollywood Reporter that Daya may or may not pull the trigger. She's currently experiencing postpartum depression, making her fragile and sensitive, but she's also thinking about how killing the officers would affect her opportunity to see her child again.

The majority of the original cast members will return for "Orange Is the New Black" season 5, including Uzo Aduba, Laura Prepon, Laverne Cox, Taryn Manning and more.

"Orange Is the New Black" season 5 will start streaming on Netflix on Friday, June 9.