'Orange Is The New Black' Season 5 Release Date, Spoilers: Upcoming 13-Episode Installment Spans Three Days of Inmates Taking Control

The fifth season of the Netflix original comedy-drama series, "Orange Is the New Black," is finally back this month to pick up from the previous season's cliffhanger finale. And it looks like fans can expect a major shift in power inside the Litchfield Penitentiary following the prison riot that broke out at the end of season 4.

Facebook/OITNBPromotional banner for the fifth season of the Netflix original comedy-drama “Orange Is the New Black.”

An official trailer released for the upcoming season reveals that the inmates will be taking over the prison and demanding for a better, more humane treatment as opposed to the abusive conditions they are being put through. But the power they have gained will just as soon plunge them into the chaos as each one tries to figure out what to do. While some will attempt to establish some peace and order, others will be just as content to cause and create mayhem.

The thirteen episodes that consist the fifth season will be chronicling three days at the Litchfield Penitentiary as the inmates try to gain control of the prison and of themselves while also trying to obtain everything that they feel they have a right to have.

An advance review of the upcoming season posted by TV Guide noted how the episodes have not really been designed for binge-watching as compared with the earlier seasons. Following up on what could arguably be the series' best season yet, season 5 failed to deliver in a couple of aspects, including finding the right balance between tragedy and humor that "Orange" has been known for all these years.

It does, however, answer the question of whether or not Daya (Dascha Polanco) shoots CO Humphrey (Michael Torpey) very early on in the season premiere. A sneak peek featuring the said scene seems to tease that Daya may have indeed shot the officer, as a result of the other inmates goading her on. But the preview itself has chosen to remain vague about it, only letting the audiences hear the gunshot after the scene has already faded to black.

"Orange Is the New Black" season 5 premieres on Friday, June 9, on Netflix.