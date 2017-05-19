'Orange Is the New Black' Season 5 Spoilers: Inmates Take Control of Litchfield Prison

The first full-length trailer of "Orange Is the New Black" season 5 has arrived, and it shows that the inmates have taken over Litchfield prison from the abusive guards who made their lives miserable in the previous installment of the hit Netflix dramedy.

Facebook/Orange Is the New Black"Orange Is the New Black" returns to Netflix for its season 5 this July 9.

The recently released trailer of the upcoming season 5 of "Orange Is the New Black" has confirmed earlier reports that the drama series will immediately pick up from where its season 4 finale episode left off. To recall, the season 4 finale of the Netflix series featured a prison uprising aggravated by the untimely demise of the fan-favorite character, Poussey (Samira Wiley), who died of suffocation as a prison guard stepped on her during the early stages of the riot.

As the season 4 finale episode ended with a cliffhanger scene showing Daya (Dascha Polanco) aiming a gun at prison officer Humphrey (Michael Torpey), one of the things that avid fans of the series is looking forward to is whether she pulls the trigger or not. While a gunshot is heard at the end of the teaser of the series released last month, there is no telling whether it comes from Daya's gun, and, if it does, it is not clear whether she really fires at Humphrey.

As seen in the recently released full-length trailer, the inmates will be making collective demands that will make their stay in the prison more humane. With some inmates making some out-of-this-world requests, it is safe to say that "Orange Is the New Black" season 5 will be a good blend of drama and comedy.

Apart from Polanco, "Orange Is the New Black" season 5 is bringing back Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Kate Mulgrew, Laura Prepon, Laverne Cox, Dascha Polanco, Danielle Brooks, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning, Yael Stone, Jackie Cruz, Natasha Lyonne, Lea DeLaria, Adrienne C. Moore, and Elizabeth Rodriguez to reprise their respective roles that collectively make up the brand of entertainment only the said Netflix original series can offer.

"Orange Is the New Black" season 5 premieres on Netflix this July 9.