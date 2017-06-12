'Orange Is the New Black' Season 5 Spoilers: Why Poussey's Brief Return Had Fans Emotionally Wrecked

"Orange is the New Black" season 5 pulled a stunt that emotionally wrecked Poussey's (Samira Wiley) followers. A scene featuring the character, who tragically died last season, stirred up feelings that the fans were not prepared for.

Facebook/OITNB Samira Wiley's Poussey had a brief appearance in "Orange Is the New Black" season 5.

Viewers expected that Poussey's death would be referenced when "Orange Is the New Black" season 5 launched on Netflix Friday, June 9. True enough, Poussey was memorialized by the female prisoners when the show opened, but what viewers did not expect was a scene in the sixth episode, which featured a flashback.

The scene involved Poussey and her first meeting with prison best friend Taystee (Danielle Brooks). The whole thing reportedly took two minutes to play out. It was, however, enough to send viewers on an emotional roller coaster ride.

"Orange Is the New Black" writer Lauren Morelli told The Hollywood Reporter she had no idea Wiley would be back on the show until she started writing the episode's story. Morelli also wrote the episode on Poussey's death, and she's Wiley's wife in real life.

"We live in a house where I cannot talk about work!" Morelli said, adding it was she who told her wife she needed to be back on the "Orange Is the New Black" set. Wiley returned to shoot for one day and tried to blend in to derail any leaks or spoilers.

Wiley told USA Today she feels honored about how fans took and embraced her character on the Netflix series. "[She] has such a big resonance with people who are watching it," she said.

Meanwhile, "Orange Is the New Black" season 5 also features the ironic death of prison guard Piscatella (Brad William Henke) while training with the SWAT and Morello's (Yael Stone) pregnancy. Piper's (Taylor Schilling) prison storyline takes a backseat this season but she proposes to Alex (Laura Prepon) in one episode.

"Orange Is the New Black" season 5 closes with some uncertainties as the inmates become separated due to shakeups and transfers to another prison. The show will still have two seasons to go as the Netflix renewal is good until season 7.