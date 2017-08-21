'Orange Is the New Black' Season 6 Plot News, Spoilers: Black Cindy Says Show Will Get a 'Facelift'

Facebook/OITNB Adrienne C. Moore, aka Black Cindy, said that "Orange Is the New Black" season 6 will have a different vibe.

Filming of "Orange Is the New Black" season 6 is underway. One of its stars, Adrienne C. Moore, who plays Black Cindy, recently revealed that the show might have a different vibe when it returns.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Moore said that work on the new season feels "like it's an amazing facelift." At that time of the interview, Moore had yet to read the full script but she could feel that change is in the air.

"Toward the end of season five, there were some people that were agreeing to stick together, and there were some people that were looking out for themselves," Moore said.

The actress believes the result of this division will likely determine what happens in season 6.

"Orange Is the New Black" creator Jenji Kohan hinted at this new vibe when the show ended in season 5. The final episode saw some of the inmates being transferred outside of Litchfield Penitentiary and into a new facility.

In a separate interview with THR, Kohan hinted that season 6 will see a split between two prisons. One group will eventually become the core focus of the show, which means that some of the fans' favorite characters could soon fade out of the series.

Could this change also push Taylor Schilling's exit in "Orange Is the New Black" season 6? For years, fans have speculated on this as her character Piper's crime wasn't supposed to be in prison for more than a year. Kohan, however, was able to write her character in far longer.

But in season 4, the show's dynamic changed and rendered Piper's storyline as the least important. As TV Guide pointed out in its analysis, Piper's story came full circle and there's nothing else to explore with her as the main focus.

Netflix has not yet confirmed the air date for "Orange Is the New Black" season 6 but the show has been renewed up to season 7.