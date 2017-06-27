'Orange Is the New Black' Season 6 Premiere Date, Plot: Will There Be a Flaritza Reunion?

Viewers might see Flaca's (Jackie Cruz) more vulnerable side when "Orange Is the New Black" returns for season 6 next year.

facebook.com/OITNBAlex (Laura Prepon), Piper (Taylor Schilling), and other inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary in 'Orange Is the New Black.'

Season 5 left off with the conclusion of the huge prison takeover. The future for the inmates does not look bright, as they were all bussed away to unknown locations in the end. It was also dubbed the biggest cliffhanger in the show's history because nobody has a clue on where the characters will go after the riot.

One of the finale's highlights saw BFFs Flaca and Maritza (Diane Guerrero) aka "Flaritza" being led to different vehicles. They have been inseparable since season 1, but it looks like season 6 will see them away from each other for the first time. Speaking with Popsugar, Cruz said the separation might bring out a different side of her character.

"Maybe we will get to see more vulnerable moments," she said. "Flaca is very funny, she's made everyone laugh with Maritza. If we are separated, I don't know if you are going to get that anymore."

Meanwhile, the previous installment also saw Lorna (Yael Stone) surrender herself after finding out she's pregnant. Maria (Jessica Pimentel) decided to release the other guards, as Daya (Dascha Polanco) admitted to the crime she committed against an officer. In a recent interview with USA Today, Polanco revealed that Daya's fate became even more unclear because of C.O. Humphrey's (Michael Torpey) death.

."Daya's on her own; she just committed a crime (and) obviously that will be punished," the actress explained. "You might not see her ever again."

Back in May, it was announced that Dale Soules has been promoted to series regular. This means fans will see more of her character, Frieda, and the shocking crime she comitted before she ended up behind bars.

"Orange Is the New Black" season 6 is expected to premiere in June 2018 on Netflix.