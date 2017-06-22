'Orange Is the New Black' Season 6 Release Date, Latest News: Litchfield to Be Replaced as Primary Setting?

The fifth season of "Orange Is the New Black" was released earlier this month on Netflix, and it ended with a major cliffhanger that leaves fans wondering what to expect when season 6 arrives next year.

(Photo: Facebook/OITNB)A screenshot from the promotional video of Netflix's "Orange is the New Black."

All 13 episodes of season 5 were released on Friday, June 9, with its plot taking place over the next three days since the events that transpired at the end of the fourth season. In the final moments of this season's last episode, a SWAT team had to intervene in the prison riot and clear out Litchfield Penitentiary. The inmates were then escorted to separate buses that will bring them to various prison compounds.

With the fifth season ending with the transportation of the inmates to different facilities, it has become a pressing question to some of the show's fans whether Litchfield will actually be shut down.

According to Entertainment Weekly, there are two possible scenarios that will happen if Litchfield Penitentiary gets completely written off the story of "Orange Is the New Black" for season 6. The first scenario is for most, if not all, of the primary characters of the show to end up getting transferred to the same prison. However, another scenario is the possibility that many of the inmates in the series will be written out of the storyline completely.

Other than the uncertain future of the Litchfield correctional facility, the fate that awaits the characters of the series in its sixth season also remains unclear. Even the members of the cast are reportedly in the dark regarding what to expect in the next season.

Actress Natasha Lyonne, in particular, who plays the character Nicky in the series, does not know which of them will survive the aftermath of the prison riot.

"We don't know if all of our characters die, if some of us die," Lyonne told The Hollywood Reporter. "We don't know if we kill everybody that walks through that door," she continued.

"Orange Is the New Black" season 6 is expected to be released sometime in June 2018 on Netflix.