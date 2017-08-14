'Orange Is the New Black' Season 6 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Filming Begins; Beth Dover Dishes on Linda's Fate

The cameras have started rolling for "Orange Is the New Black" season 6. Spotted on Kew Gardens was the show's film crew as the site has been turned into Litchfield Penitentiary.

Facebook/OITNB The cast of "Orange Is the New Black" is back on the set as filming begins for season 6.

According to reports, production fliers were posted within the Kew Gardens' vicinity in New York to inform the public of temporarily closures due to filming.

This is not the first time that production set up location in Kew Gardens as it is where the old Queens Detention Complex sits. Some parts of the complex have been used since season 5 for the fictional prison site in the show.

As "Orange Is the New Black" is on schedule for production, fans speculated on social media that the sixth season might be on Netflix by June 2018. The streaming platform, however, has not yet confirmed the actual release date of the new season.

Meanwhile, the season 5 finale saw Beth Dover's character, Linda Ferguson, being ushered out of Litchfield Penitentiary as a prisoner even though she was not a convict but a staff working for the company that runs the prison.

While visiting the site to check on supplies, however, Linda was mistakenly mixed up with the prisoners during a riot and has not been freed. She was last seen on the bus that was supposed to separate some of the prisoners to a different location.

Dover spoke exclusively with Elite Daily and said she has little ideas about what happens to Linda in season 6 as she has yet to begin filming her scenes. The actress, however, expressed hope her character will have big realizations.

"I think [Linda] had an eye-opening experience in there because she realized what the prison was actually like, and what the prison-industrial complex actually is, and was slightly horrified by it," she said. "I hope that maybe she can become an advocate for change."

Netflix renewed "Orange Is the New Black" until season 7 even before season 5 aired.

"[There's] plenty of time to do some interesting things," creator Jenji Kohan remarked after the announcement of the renewal.