'Orange Is the New Black' Season 6 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Litchfield Inmates Might Be Split Into Two Groups

Facebook/Orange is the New Black It is suspected that "Orange is the New Black" season 6 may feature two correctional facilities.

Details about the next season of "Orange is the New Black" remain scarce but rumors are already swirling around about the direction that it might take. After the major cliffhanger in the season 5 finale, fans expect the next installment to address the scene where the inmates were being taken to two different buses.

It can be recalled that in the season 5 finale, the Litchfield's inmates were shown being split into two groups and boarding two different buses. The scene sparked speculations that season 6 might see the inmates also being brought to two separate correctional facilities. This possibility is getting a lot of fans concerned about the relationships and friendships that might get separated in the upcoming installment, especially that of Marisol "Flaca" Gonzales (Jackie Cruz) and Maritza Ramos (Diane Guerrero).

Since the popular tandem "Flaritza" might go their separate ways next season, fans hope that they will still be together at the end of the day. In a recent interview, Gloria Mendoza portrayer Selenis Leyva revealed that there really was a chance that the prisoners will part ways after the riot that happened in the previous season's finale.

During the interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Leyva hinted of some major changes in the upcoming installment and said, "Nothing will ever, ever be the same." According to the actress, the inmates who survived the three-day riot will live in a totally different world in season 6, and this is going to be tough for fans since they have already become so used to the Litchfield Penitentiary.

Meanwhile, Beth Dover, who plays Linda Ferguson in the series, revealed in a separate interview that her character might be one of those people calling for change in the next installment. By the end of season 5, people mistakenly thought that the former low-key woman from the Purchasing Department was an inmate. The actress said that when the series returns, fans will likely not be seeing the sociopath woman that Linda was in season 4.

"Orange is the New Black" season 6 will return in 2018 on Netflix.