'Orange Is the New Black' Season 6 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Will Inmates Leave Litchfield for Good?

"Orange Is the New Black" is set to return on Netflix for two more seasons.

(Photo: Facebook/OITNB)A promotional photo of "Orange Is the New Black" season 6.

The series received a three-season renewal back in 2016, an unprecedented move for a Netflix original series. At the time of the renewal, showrunner Jenji Kohan revealed how ecstatic he was for the confirmed additional seasons of the show.

"Three more years! Not quite a political term, but still plenty of time to do some interesting things," Kohan said.

All 13 episodes of "Orange Is the New Black" season 5 were released only last Friday, June 9. Its plot took place over the course of three days, and ended with a SWAT team clearing out Litchfield after the inmates took over the prison in a riot.

In the last few moments of the season, the prisoners were filed into buses to take them to new prisons. Only a handful of inmates were left behind but they also looked like they were about to be captured in the makeshift bunker where they hid.

Although season 5 of the show has just been released, many are wondering about the future of the series with its upcoming sixth and seventh seasons.

According to CBS New York, actress Adrienne C. Moore, who plays Black Cindy on the Netflix series, told Rebecca Granet of "The Trend" that the show's sixth season will begin filming in July. And while there is no official announcement yet, the sixth season of "Orange is the New Black" is expected to come out sometime in June 2018.

Considering how the show's fifth season ended, it has been a wonder to some viewers whether "Orange Is the New Black" will find a new setting to call home in season 6. And if so, the new home of the inmates may not be in a single location as the SWAT team in season 5's last episode made it clear that the cast would be split up and placed into different penitentiaries.

There are also speculations over whether Taylor Schilling will still be around for the show's sixth season as her character's presence in the show has become less and less necessary over the seasons that had been released.

"Orange Is the New Black" season 5 is now available to binge-watch on Netflix.