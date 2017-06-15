'Orange Is the New Black' Season 6 Rumors: Will the Ladies Leave Litchfield Penitentiary?

The fate of the Litchfield Penitentiary inmates was left hanging in the finale of "Orange Is the New Black" season 5. This could mean that a lot of things will change when the series returns for its sixth season.

facebook/OITNB Alex (Laura Prepon), Piper (Taylor Schilling) and the other inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary in "Orange Is The New Black."

In the season 5 finale, the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) managed to break into the Litchfield facility in order to stop the riots in prison. After exerting all efforts to contain the chaos, the inmates were asked to board the buses that will transfer them to different prisons.

However, Alex (Laura Prepon), Piper (Taylor Schilling), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Red (Kate Mulgrew), Black Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore), Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba), Frieda (Dale Soules), Gloria (Selenis Leyva) and Blanca (Laura Gomez) were able to hide in the bunker. But CERT was able to find them and managed to blow off the doors to get to the prisoners' temporary recluse.

According to speculations, there is a possibility of seeing the inmates being separated when "Orange Is the New Black" returns for season 6.

In an interview with USA Today, Leyva revealed that she is expecting to see all the characters face the repercussion of all their actions in the next installment of the series.

"They all are going to face consequences, every single person in the prison, because it's gone wrong," Leyva stated. "It went from a riot asking for justice to falling apart. There's casualties, and now they'll pay the price...there's buses collecting inmates, but where are they going?"

Aside from the riot drama, fans of the series are also looking forward to seeing what's next for Piper and Alex's relationship after the former proposed to the latter with a can of beans. The on-again and off-again couple finally decided to tie the knot, but the impending danger of prison segregation might make it difficult for the two to push through with their romance.

Netflix is expected to air the next season of "Orange Is the New Black" in 2018.