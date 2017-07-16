'Orange is the New Black' Season 6 Spoilers: Who Will Survive?

Facebook/OITNB The inmates' fates will be revealed in "Orange Is the New Black" season 6.

Litchfield will be nothing more than stones and rubbles in the upcoming season of "Orange is the New Black."

Selenis Leyva, who plays Gloria Mendoza, recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the penitentiary will be more or less gone. The explosion that ripped the pool bunker where 10 inmates were hiding hinted of a mass murder. The fates of Gloria, Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Piper (Taylor Schilling), Alex (Laura Prepon), Red (Kate Mulgrew), Frieda (Dale Soules), Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), Black Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), and Blanca (Laura Goméz) were left hanging.

According to Leyva, the series has taken a darker and scarier mood following the season 5 finale. She said there was no guarantee that series creator Jenji Kohan would let all of the women survive. Even Litchfield's future is unsure. The new installment will be "a whole new world" and nothing will ever be the same again.

"I know that Jenji always finds humor in things, so we're never going to lose that, but I think it's not going to be as safe for these women and their surroundings. We've become very used to Litchfield. Will there be a Litchfield? It's looking like those are the good old days. I think that's how we're going to look back on the years at Litchfield. When there were only two bad COs or one or two bad seeds. I think the world is going to change drastically for those that survive, and that's scary," Leyva said.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly posits that there are only two possible scenarios on what will happen to Litchfield and the inmates in season 6. First is that there will be no prison switch and the survivors will be staying in Litchfield 2.0. The other, which is said to be more probable, is that there will be a major change in the cast lineup. Most of the original inmates will die and new characters will be introduced in the new installment.

"Orange is the New Black" season 6 will air in 2018.