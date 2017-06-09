'Orange Is the New Black' Star Laura Prepon and Fiancé Ben Foster Expecting First Child

"Orange Is the New Black" actress Laura Prepon and fiancé Ben Foster are expecting! The 37-year-old actress made the big reveal on "LIVE With Kelly and Ryan" where she said that they will be welcoming a baby girl.

Facebook/OITNB Laura Prepon in "Orange Is the New Black."

"It's kind of weird, 'cause it sneaks up on you where you're like, 'I can't believe it's been eight months already," Prepon said on the show, as quoted by Us Magazine. "But then you're like, 'Oh my God, she needs to like come out already."

Recently, Prepon stepped out for the New York premiere of her new movie, "The Hero," where she was all smiles as she rocked her baby bump.

The actress revealed that she succumbed to pregnancy food cravings, saying she had been craving for Jewish deli food with "the pickles and the sauerkraut and the mustard." She also reminisced that her father would always take them to a deli when they were young, and they would order pastrami sandwiches on rye.

The couple confirmed Prepon's pregnancy in January, just a day after they attended Creative Coalition's annual Spotlight Awards during the Sundance Film Festival. A source told People that Foster was very protective of Prepon the entire night and always kept by her side.

Prepon and Foster have known each other for almost 20 years, having been friends since they were 18 years old. However, they only started dating in July 2016 and they kept their relationship on the down low. In October of the same year, just months after they started dating, the couple announced their engagement.

When the actress revealed plans for their wedding, she said that although she wanted a small ceremony, they had a lot of people that they wanted to invite, including the entire "Orange Is the New Black" cast and crew.

Meanwhile, "Orange Is the New Black" season 5 is now available to stream on Netflix.