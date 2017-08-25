'Orange is the New Black' Star Laura Prepon Gives Birth to First Child

(Photo: Facebook/OITNB) Laura Prepon in "Orange is the New Black."

Laura Prepon recently welcomed her first baby with Ben Foster.

According to PEOPLE, the "Orange Is the New Black" star has given birth to her first child, a daughter, with the "Hell or High Water" actor. The engaged couple was spotted on Tuesday night while they were on a romantic date night at Out East, a restaurant at New York City's East Village. Prepon and her fiancé reportedly enjoyed wine over dinner.

Prepon and Foster have been friends for a long time before their romance began. Foster met his soon-to-be wife when they were teenagers through his best friend Danny Masterson, who was Prepon's co-star in "That '70s Show." Masterson and Prepon both confirmed that they are Scientologists, but Foster has never spoken openly about his religion.

They started their relationship last summer and announced their engagement in October 2016. Prepon previously dated "Once Upon a Time" star Scott Michael Foster, while Foster was once engaged to "House of Cards" actress Robin Wright.

During the red carpet premiere of "The Hero" in June, Prepon spoke with E! News about her relationship with Foster. She was also asked whether she and Foster had any wedding plans.

"I'm happy. It's amazing. He's the love of my life," the actress said while smiling.

While her love for Foster is undeniable, Prepon shared that they have encountered a minor problem in terms of planning their big day: the final guest list. "We want a really small wedding but we have a lot of people that we love and care about," she added. "It's weird, [but] apparently doing the list for your wedding is a whole thing that could cause some issues," she added.

Prepon will soon work on the sixth season of "Orange is the New Black," which is expected to premiere June 2018 on Netflix. Foster, on the other hand, will next be seen on the films "My Abandonment," "Hostiles" and "Galveston."