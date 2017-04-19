Origin EON15-S Release Date, Specs, Price News: Gaming Laptop With GTX 1050 Ti GPU Available for $999

Origin recently introduced the new EON15-S, a capable gaming laptop that won't break the bank. Despite being an entry-level device, the notebook features a large display, the latest Intel central processing unit (CPU) and a desktop-class graphics card.

(Photo: Origin)A promotional image for the Origin EON15-S gaming laptop.

The Origin EON15-S comes with a low price tag of $999, enabling mobile PC gaming for everyone without having to sacrifice on quality.

The gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch IPS LED Matte display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It is portable thanks to a slim 1.05-inch chassis and is relatively light at 5.08 pounds.

Inside, the EON15-S is powered by Intel's seventh-generation Kaby Lake processors. The base configuration comes with the Core i3-7100H CPU but can be upgraded to the Core i5-7300HQ or the Core i7-7700HQ. It can support up to 32 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and up to 6 TB of solid state drive (SSD) memory.

Prospective customers will also be pleased with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics processing unit (GPU) with 4 GB of dedicated video RAM (VRAM), which provides desktop-like gaming performance.

Given these impressive specs, the Origin EON15-S is capable of running all kinds of games, even AAA and indie titles. Moreover, with the Windows 10 operating system, owners can also accomplish productivity tasks and enjoy various entertainment activities.

Other notable features include a backlit, customizable RGB keyboard with three lighting zones and unlimited color options; a multi-gesture touchpad; an integrated biometric fingerprint reader; and a built-in 2 MP Full HD video camera.

Connectivity-wise, the gaming laptop can support up to three external monitors via two Mini DisplayPort outputs and one HDMI output. It also has enough ports to support virtual reality (VR) headsets such as the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

The EON15-S is said to provide up to six hours of battery life.

To celebrate the launch of the new gaming laptop, Origin is giving away the EON15-S to one lucky fan. The contest is open until Friday, April 28, and interested participants can see the giveaway's mechanics here.