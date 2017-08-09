Origin PC EVO15-S Gaming Laptop Price, Specs Review: Slim, Customizable and Powerful

Gaming laptops are, in a general sense of the trend, getting bulkier to accommodate parts that were designed for desktop PCs. Origin PC looks to set their new EVO15-S apart by putting out a slim laptop with gaming specs inside.

Origin PC The Origin PC EVO15-S gaming laptop designed for Windows 10 includes RGB keyboard lighting.

Origin PC's new gaming device could give the impression that it's one of those 2-in-1 slim portables designed for light use, with its 0.7-inch thickness and a weight of just four pounds. A look at the hardware inside, as listed on the EVO15-S product page on Origin's website, quickly dispels that notion.

Inside could be an actual, desktop-spec Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q with 8 GB of Graphics Dynamic Data Rate Type 5 (GDDR5) memory. The new Max-Q form factor from Nvidia lets these otherwise bulky video cards come as a slim package suitable for laptops, with a cooling setup to match.

An option for a GeForce GTX 1060 is also available. One of these Graphics Processing Units (GPU) could drive a Full High Definition display at 1080p, with In-Plane Switching technology for color accuracy and wide viewing angles. An option for an Ultra HD display, at 4K resolution, is also offered.

The EVO15-S packs an Intel Core i7 7700HQ, one of the new quad-core Kaby Lake chips which could clock up to 3.8 GHz with TurboBoost. There are plenty of options for memory and storage, starting from 16 GB of DDR4 memory and 4 TB of mechanical hard drive storage. Customizing the laptop could bring it up to 32 GB of memory and 4 TB of Solid State Drive storage.

As a boutique system builder, Origin PC offers a lot of customization options on top of the color keyboard lighting and the color choices. Custom paint finish or engraving, screen calibration and factory overclocks are just a few of the options offered.

Specs aside, the Nvidia GTX 1070 Max-Q video card may not perform as fast as its desktop version, as PC World noted, but it's plenty for most games, especially in 1080p resolution.

The Origin PC EVO15-S starts at $1,607 and is available on Origin's website for customization and orders.