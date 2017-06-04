Original 'Naruto' Series Is Getting a Remastered Version

Animax Japan has something big in store for "Naruto" fans. The studio announced recently that the popular anime series will get an HD remastered version. This is good news for those who have always wanted to watch the hit series with improved video quality.

YouTube/Studio PierrotA screenshot from the "Naruto Shippuden" episode 498 promo

With Animax's recent announcement, fans can now look forward to watching their favorite anime series with much clearer scenes and better animation. According to reports, the remastered version will not be removing any episode from the original series but it will be an HD do-over of the original one. But although the upcoming version will not get rid of "Naruto's" filler arcs, it will cut down on the errors in the original anime's previous animation.

Animax will not tinker with the structure of the original "Naruto" and will retain its original animation. However, the studio will bring it up to 1080p and plans to release it in conjunction with the "Naruto: Shippuden" sequel, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations."

It is likely that fans will get to witness the older ninja's earlier days first before being able to watch the story of his son Boruto. Fans should expect to see certain differences between the remastered version and "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" because while the former will be upgraded, it will still retain its original animation style, which is a bit different from "Boruto's."

As of now, Animax has not yet confirmed whether the remastered version will be available in U.S. streaming sites. However, it seems highly likely, considering how many fans "Naruto" has in the U.S. Since Hulu and Crunchyroll are the two networks that previously housed the "Naruto: Shippuden" franchise and now "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," both sites are likely to have the license to the remastered edition.

"Naruto: Shippuden" ended its run last March and was immediately replaced by its sequel, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations."