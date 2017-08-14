'Orphan Black' Season 5 Finale Recap Episode 10 Ending

BBC's science fiction thriller "Orphan Black" aired its final episode with a happier note last Sunday. But is this really the end of the clone sestras' story?

In the series of "Orphan Black," titled "To Right the Many Wrongs," each clone and had their own happy ending. While Helena (Tatiana Maslany) successfully gave birth to two healthy baby boys, whom she named Arthur and Donnie, Sarah (Maslany) and Felix (Jordan Gavaris) finally get to enjoy some peace and quiet with Kira (Skyler Wexler).

More importantly, the death of the scheming scientist P.T. Westmoreland (Stephen McHattie) and Coady (Kyra Harper) finally puts an end to this cloning project.

But the clones' job has yet to come to an end. Cosima (Maslany) and Delphine (Evelyne Brochu) have come together to travel the world in search of the 274 clones of the originals Sarah and her twin sister Helena. While they set off for a cure, they try to brief the ones they encounter about their situation. They, however, will leave out a few details about their long and arduous journey against the neolutionists.

With that in mind, there is still a possible sequel for "Orphan Black." Speaking to TV Line, co-creators Graeme Manson and John Fawcett acknowledged that they are interested in continuing the story.

"If I was going to imagine another season for 'Orphan Black,' following Cosima and Delphine was where I wanted to go," Fawcett shared. "I wanted to go with them and to find these other women. I wanted to see what these other women were like. I wanted to hear these stories that these other women had."

According to the creators, they are open to the possibility of a movie. And they are willing to do so if Maslany is too.

"Orphan Black" season 5 aired its finale on Saturday, Aug. 12, on BBC America.