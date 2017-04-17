'Orphan Black' Season 5 Latest News: Extended Trailer for Final Season Released

BBC America recently debuted a new extended trailer for the upcoming fifth and final season of its sci-fi TV series "Orphan Black."

Youtube/BBC America A screenshot from the extended trailer of the final season of BBC America's "Orphan Black."

The new extended trailer features the clones teaming up with each other to fight back against Neolution. There are a lot of scenes taken from the previous seasons of the series, showing how the "sestras" have become sisters to each other beyond being just a set of clones.

"From the very start, they hunted us, controlled us, used us, betrayed us," the clones, all portrayed by Tatiana Maslany, declare. "But they could not break us... Now, we fight."

The new footage gives a glimpse of a person in the woods; Helena fighting back with a syringe; Alison getting her head covered with a hood; and a newer clone named Krystal attacking a mysterious individual. There is also a new shot of Felix (Jordan Gavaris) looking very stunned.

Close to the end of the trailer, viewers will get to hear a bit of a dialogue from the upcoming season.

"I don't feel her anymore," Kira (Skyler Wexler) can be heard screaming as she gets shoved to the back of a van.

Cosima, on the other hand, is physically looking a lot better than the previous seasons, and is heard promising someone in the trailer, "You can't take away my humanity."

"Orphan Black" follows the story of Sarah Manning (Maslany), who finds out that she is a clone after seeing the suicide of one of her doppelgangers. After more than four years since the show debuted on the Space network in Canada and BBC America in the United States, the upcoming season will be the last time fans will get to see their favorite clones once it premieres in two months.

The series also stars Ari Millen, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Kevin Hanchard, Evelyne Brochu, Kristian Bruun and Josh Vokey. It is produced by Temple Street, a division of Boat Rocker Studios, in association with Bell Media's Space and BBC America.

The final season of "Orphan Black" premieres on Saturday, June 10 at 10 p.m. EDT on BBC America.