'Orphan Black' Season 5 Latest News: New Trailer for Final Season Unveiled

BBC America has recently released the final trailer for the fifth and last season of "Orphan Black."

(Photo: YouTube/BBC America)A screenshot from the official trailer of the final season of "Orphan Black."

In the minute-long video, viewers of the series are given a glimpse of the drama's last season. The Clone Club will be facing off against Rachel (Tatiana Maslany) once more. However, the task is more difficult than ever, with Rachel amassing more power than she had before when she teamed up with Neolutionist's founder, Dr. Westmoreland.

All this is horrible news for Sarah (Maslany), who has to steal back her daughter Kira (Skyler Wexler) from Rachel's control.

The other "sestras" seem to be not faring any better than her either — Helena (Maslany) is at the hospital and is scared for the lives of her twins; Krystal (Maslany) is going on a mission she knows she is unprepared for; Cosima (Maslany) is having a hard time leaving behind the small village she sought refuge at in season 4; and Allison (Maslany) is busy protecting her family from unwanted invaders.

Season 5 of "Orphan Black" is scheduled to return this June, and the show's official synopsis for the season reads:

"The clones have been through it all together. From assassinations, detrimental illnesses, monitors and accidental murders to suburban drug fronts, kidnappings, male clones and biological warfare – there isn't anything this lot hasn't experienced. But through it all, they've remained united in their love and mission to keep each other safe at all costs. They've sacrificed their families, the loves of their lives, and any true sense of normalcy – all for the chance to liberate themselves from forces much bigger than any one of them. Now, they must all fight for the family they've chosen, for a new future and ultimately, for freedom."

"Orphan Black" is produced by Temple Street in association with BBC America and Space, with the show being executive produced by Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier and Kerry Appleyard of Temple Street, and Graeme Manson and John Fawcett.

Since it first aired on BBC, the series has received significant critical attention and has achieved several nods at award ceremonies.

The final season of "Orphan Black" is set to premiere on Saturday, June 10, at 10/9c on BBC America.