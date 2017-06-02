'Orphan Black' Season 5 News: New Sneak Peak Revealed; EP Hints at Emotional Finale

"Orphan Black" returns to the small screen soon, and a new teaser for the upcoming fifth season has been revealed.

In an exclusive clip released by IGN, Sarah (Tatiana Maslany) and Mika (also played by Maslany) are seen quickly changing their outfits to pose as the other. The switch-up is part of Sarah's plan to rescue Kira, her beloved daughter. It's worth noting that the scene was executed in one shot as the camera quickly panned around the place.

Another newly released sneak peek from the network introduces a new clone to the mix. The footage also shows Helena (Maslany) killing one of her own sisters, hinting that the story will play with the viewers' emotions.

Series co-creator Graeme Manson recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly and he teased that fans should get their tissue boxes handy once the emotionally charged finale airs.

"When we speak for the finale, you're going to be crying," Manson warned. "And that's okay... I think it's largely a story that [co-creator John Fawcett] and I had in our minds loosely from the very beginning. But to answer your question, I think we sort of asked ourselves: Who were they then and where are they now, and what does freedom look like to each of them?"

According to the official season 5 synopsis, the series picks up with Sarah struggling to survive on the Island. She successfully escapes and makes it far enough to save Cosima (Maslany), who will be staying with Delphine (Évelyne Brochu) while she recovers.

With Rachel (Maslany) now in charge of the Neolution alongside founder PT Westmoreland, Alison (Maslany) and Donnie (Kristian Bruun) are forced to continue their hunt for Helena. The sestras later realize that they could not be apart further when they need each other the most.

The fifth and final season of "Orphan Black" premieres Saturday, June 10 at 10 p.m. EDT on BBC America.