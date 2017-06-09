'Orphan Black' Season 5 News, Spoilers: BBC America Drops 'Sarah in the Woods' First Look

The final season of "Orphan Black" will soon premiere, and BBC America has released a first look scene in anticipation of the long-awaited event.

Facebook/orphanblacktv'Orphan Black' season 5 will premiere on June 10.

Titled "Sarah in the Woods," the teaser clip opened with Sarah (Tatiana Maslany) trying to light a fire in a dark forest. Her first attempt did not go well, as the match immediately burned out. With only one match left, Sarah determined that it was more important to stay alive and took out a photo of her daughter, Kira (Skyler Wexler). She set the photo on fire and used that to light some wood on the ground.

From the video, it was clear that Sarah was not in good shape as she kept the fire burning. She then proceeded to tend to her wounds and used scraps of fabric from her clothes and a tampon. At one point, she screamed in pain. As the photo of Kira burned in the fire, Sarah fell asleep and dreamt of her daughter waking her up in happier times. When Sarah woke up, she heard the sound of footsteps, twigs breaking and leaves rustling. It appeared she was not alone.

Out of the blue, Sarah was attacked and they rolled around on the cold ground for a while. In an effort to defend herself, she picked up a rock and hit her assailant with it, resulting in him running into the woods.

The fifth and final season of "Orphan Black" will see the clones fighting for their lives and protecting each other through it all. They have certainly experienced a lot of trauma and devastating losses, but they are not about to give up.

Throughout its run, "Orphan Black" has not made the origins of the clones clear, but that is all about to change in the upcoming season. Earlier this year, BBC America revealed that viewers will at last discover where the clones are from and how they came about, though it may not all be good news.

"Orphan Black" season 5 premieres June 10 at 10 p.m. EDT on BBC America.

Watch the first look scene below: