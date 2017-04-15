'Orphan Black' Season 5 Spoilers: Cosima and Delphine Get Married?

Fans now await the premiere of "Orphan Black's" fifth and final season, and reports suggest that wedding bells are on the horizon for Cosima Niehaus (Tatiana Maslany) and Delphine Cormier (Évelyne Brochu).

Facebook/orphanblacktvFifth and final season of "Orphan Black" returns on Saturday, June 10.

The wedding speculations are based on a recent teaser video posted by "Orphan Black's" official Twitter page. In the sneak peek, after a glimpse of Cosima and Delphine kissing, the two are shown walking down a hall as Cosima is donning a fine tuxedo while Delphine is clad in a white classic-looking dress.

Fans can recall that in the finale episode of "Orphan Black" season 4, Brochu reprised her role and was reunited with Cosima after disappearing for a very long time. Before Delphine had gone missing, she was shot in a parking lot and was never seen since. Now, it looks like she is not just back for the season 4 finale, it looks like she is here to stay for the show's final season.

Last month, Brochu expressed that her role as Delphine, who is in a same-sex relationship, is one of the "most revolutionary" characters she has had to portray. According to Deadline, she explained why she values her gig as Delphine so much, saying, "The main problem was never that they were two girls in love, and I think that's liberating and fantastic. When fiction inspires reality to be more of what it should be, there's so much pride."

On the other hand, "Orphan Black" executive producer Graeme Manson also commented (via the same Deadline report) about the on-screen love affair, "Most of the loves stories in Orphan Black are familial, but this one was the most romantic."

Since the fifth season is going to be "Orphan Black's" final installment, fans anticipate finding all the answers to the questions left hanging in the previous seasons, such as the identity of the person who manipulated and produced all the clones that Cosima had.

For one, producers have already teased that a man was behind all the cloning activities that Cosima went through and his identity is going to be revealed before the final season ends. In the same report, Manson jokingly said, "John (Fawcett) and I knew for a long time that in this feminist show, that there was a man on top."

"Orphan Black" season 5 returns on Saturday, June 10, at 10 p.m. EDT on BBC America.