'Orphan Black' Season 5 Spoilers: Death Looms Over the Series Finale

(Photo: YouTube/BBC America) A screeshot from the "Orphan Black" series finale.

The twist-ridden story of the Clone Club in the popular science fiction series "Orphan Black" will be brought to an end in the coming week.

The previous installment saw Helena (Tatiana Maslany) and Sarah (Maslany) escape the clutches of Westmoreland (Stephen McHattie) by a hair's breadth although they are not out of harm's way just yet. If anything, the situation could only get worse from there.

The "Orphan Black" season 5 finale will find them still trapped behind enemy lines. What's more is that Helena's water is breaking and so it won't be long before the babies arrive and moving around will be difficult to do.

The series finale, "To Right the Wrongs of Many," sees Sarah and Art (Kevin Hanchard) do what they can to protect her while attempting to put a stop to the siege, which will not be easy to pull off.

The promo for the final hour of "Orphan Black" in television raises the question of who will make it to the end, suggesting that not everyone will make it out alive.

Many are speculating but hoping it won't come to pass that Rachel (Maslany) might be the clone that could end up biting the dust in "Orphan Black" season 5 after watching her somewhat redeem herself.

Clearly, time is of the essence for the sestras, but such is also the case with Westmoreland, whose health is slowly deteriorating and pretty soon he will not have enough energy so much as to put a gun to Sarah's head as he did in the penultimate episode.

Time will ultimately be the determining factor of it all. It will be a matter of outracing one other. "Orphan Black" season 5 is expected to end with a character or two meeting their demise. Who those will be, fans will learn Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 p.m. ET on BBC America.