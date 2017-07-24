'Orphan Black' Season 5 Spoilers: Sarah Grows Suspicious of Mrs. S; Will They Find Helena Before She Gives Birth?

Facebook/orphanblacktv Promotional image for "Orphan Black."

Fans can expect the scenes to intensify in the last episodes of "Orphan Black." In the coming weeks, viewers will find Sarah (Tatiana Maslany) becoming suspicious of Mrs. S (Maria Doyle Kennedy).

Meanwhile, one of the growing questions before the entire show ends is whether or not Sarah and the rest of her clone sisters will find Helena before she gives birth.

"Orphan Black" is a science fiction thriller series that mainly features the story of illegal human cloning. The main characters are the clone sisters — all portrayed by Maslany — who are named Sarah, Cosima, Helena, Alison and Rachel.

There are only three remaining episodes before the show closes its curtains. According to the available synopsis for episode 8 titled "Guillotines Decide," Sarah will grow suspicious of Mrs. S.

In the previous weeks, the clone sisters were getting deeper in their investigation of the illegal cloning institution. However, in the upcoming episode, it is said that Mrs. S will persuade Sarah to take a break from "sleuthing" so she can support Felix's (Jordan Gavaris) art gallery opening.

While the synopsis implies that Sarah will give in to the request of Mrs. S and will be there to support Felix, it will not go as smoothly as they hoped it would. Being in the art exhibit will only add tension, and supplies Sarah with more reasons to suspect that Mrs. S could be just distracting her while trying to cover up for something.

Meanwhile, in the penultimate episode of the show titled "One Fettered Slave," spoilers hint that the main focus will be Helena who has been pregnant since season 4. Apparently, Sarah will find out that she has been kidnapped so she realizes they have to move as quickly as they can to save her before she gives birth.

Recently, BBC America released a teaser video for the last three episodes of "Orphan Black." While it does not really hint or spoil anything, the network promised that the upcoming episodes were going to be "so hard-hitting, intense, shocking, electrifying, transfixing" and more.

It also implied that the network does not intend to show any trailer in the remaining weeks of the show as the same video says: "We can't show you anything."

Catch "Orphan Black" season 5 on Saturdays at 10 p.m. EDT on BBC America.