'Orphan Black' season 5 spoilers: What will happen to the clones?

"Orphan Black" season 5 is only less than a month away and fans are curious as to what is going to happen to the clones. Since it is also the series' final season, viewers expect the show to tie all the loose ends and to have all their questions answered.

Facebook/OrphanBlackTVA promotional image for "Orphan Black" season 5.

The trailer for season 5 has already been released, and it hints that the Leda clones will be facing a major challenge in the upcoming season. However, judging on the "we are one" tagline, it looks like they will stand strong and stick together despite the challenges that come their way.

According to International Business Times, the first episode of "Orphan Black" season 5 was previewed at PlayFest, which took place in March, and lead star Tatiana Maslany, who plays all the clones, talked about what will happen to Rachel, the villain, in the upcoming season.

It can be recalled that in the previous season, she finally met the mother who dumped her at the cloning organization. She also sold out herself and all her sisters by delivering a speech that equated human clones to lab rats. This puts herself in danger, and especially the other clones like Sarah, Alison, Helena, and Cosima, since they already have existing conflicts with their creators.

In season 5, Rachel is said to clamor her way back to the top. According to the synopsis for the first episode, she will have P.T. Westmorland, the 170-year-old founder of Neolution, as her ally. She will be in charge again.

In other news, Sarah's daughter Kira (Skyler Wexler), who possesses special abilities like foretelling and being immune to injuries, is speculated to join the clones in the next season as they surrender to Neolution, with Rachel's efforts.

"The walls close in on Sarah when nearly all her sestras and their allies are brought to heel by Rachel. Even more harrowing is that her daughter Kira has joined them in surrender," said the press release from BBC America, as reported by TV Line.

"Orphan Black" season 5 is scheduled to premiere on June 10, Saturday, at 10 p.m. EDT on BBC America.

Together, we are one. #OrphanBlack season 5 premieres Saturday, June 10th at 10/9c on @bbcamerica. pic.twitter.com/JXqY0YdTiy — Orphan Black (@OrphanBlack) April 13, 2017



