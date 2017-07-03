'Orphan Black' Season 5 Spoilers: Will Sarah Find Out the Truth About Her Abilities?

In the upcoming episode of the fifth and final season of "Orphan Black," Sarah (Tatiana Maslany) will spend more time with her daughter Kira (Skyler Wexler), hoping to uncover the mysteries behind her abilities.

As revealed in the synopsis of "Orphan Black" season 5 episode 5, titled "Ease for Idle Millionaires," Sarah will try to uncover the secret behind the psychic connection she shares with her daughter and clone sister Helena (Maslany).

Elsewhere in the episode, Cosima (Maslany) reunites with Delphine (Evelyne Brochu) at the mansion and things heat up between the two as the former presses for answers. To recap last week's episode, Cosima made an interesting discovery about the monster lurking in the forest. She found out that the creature was really just one of the failed experiments conducted by P.T. Westmoreland, Susan Duncan, and Virginia Coady.

The trailer for the episode teases the confrontation wherein Cosima tells Delphine that she is paid to lie to her. Toward the end of the clip, another scene shows Delphine yielding, telling someone, most likely Cosima, "What is it you need to know?"

Furthermore, the episode will see Rachel making her position clear to her adoptive mother Susan (Rosemary Dunsmore). "P.T. put me at his right hand," she tells her, scaring the wits out of the scientist.

On the other hand, there is still hope for this evil clone. Prior to the final season's debut, executive producer Graeme Manson teased the character's fate.

"Sarah's arch nemesis Rachel is back right in front of her, and this happens really early on in the season. But I will say that Rachel has a surprising character arc this season," he said before adding, "despite the fact that she is a big bad and that she really wrestles to finally get the sisters under her thumb at the start of the season, where Rachel ends up is not where you might think."

"Orphan Black" season 5 episode 5, titled "Ease for Idle Millionaires," premieres this Saturday, July 8, at 10 p.m. on BBC America.