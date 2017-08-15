'Orphan Black' Spin-Off, Movie News: Tatiana Maslany and Creators Discuss Potential

"Orphan Black" aired its final episode on BBC America over the weekend. The show's creators, John Fawcett and Graeme Manson, as well as star Tatiana Maslany, recently discussed spin-off or movie possibilities for the series now that its run on TV has ended.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Manson revealed that "Orphan Black" was originally hatched as a feature film as far back as 2001. He and Fawcett realized that the story would be better told as a series, hence the turnout.

But now that the show is done and over with, Manson said that they can go back and explore doing a movie. It won't be in the near future, though.

"At the moment we're resting, we're going to let those characters rest a while," Manson said. "I have a feeling they're going to come back to haunt us in the best way."

The series finale of "Orphan Black" brought to light 274 clones from which spin-offs can be made. Maslany, who played more than five different roles on the show as a clone, thinks that doing a sequel "would be super cool."

She told the same publication in a separate interview that she would be on board a spin-off or a movie if the story fits into the "Orphan Black" universe.

In 2016, Maslany told Vanity Fair that the relationship between the clone Alison and her husband Donnie (Kristian Bruun) had spin-off potential. But if she would be given a chance to pick just one clone to play, the actress favored Helena the most.

"Just because she's bizarre and very animal in base, she lets me do the things I normally would not do in everyday life," she said.

"Orphan Black" first aired in 2013. The science-fiction drama tackled the ethics of human cloning. The show also starred Jordan Gavaris (Felix Dawkins), Dylan Bruce (Paul Dierden), Kevin Hanchard (Det. Arthur Bell), Maria Doyle Kennedy (Siobhan Sadler) and Ari Millen (Mark Rollins).