'Orville' Release Date News: Series Finally Gets a Premiere Date

"Orville" has finally revealed its release date. The new space-themed drama/comedy will finally grace the television screens this coming fall. When can viewers see this new space adventure?

YouTube/FOX Seth MacFarlane as Ed Mercer in "Orville."

Seth Macfarlane's "Orville" just released its premiere date and it looks like the series will have two special screenings before it officially airs its first season. "Orville" is said to premiere its first two hours with part 1 airing on Sept. 10 and part 2 on Sept. 17.

After getting its special two-part premiere episode, the new space drama-comedy will finally begin its official airing date every Thursday starting Sept. 28.

The first two hours of "Orville" might go head-to-head with two other big shows upon their release. According to reports, the first part of the two-hour special will go against NFL's Sunday Night Football on NBC. While the second part will go against CBS' 2017 Primetime Emmy awards.

"Orville" is an upcoming science fiction drama/comedy created and starred by "Family Guy" creator Seth McFarlane. It features the U.S.S. Orville, an exploration ship set on a course throughout the galaxy. The show is set 400 years into the future where Earth has already been a part of the Planetary Union, an advanced civilization with more than 3,000 ships. In the story, viewers will follow its diverse crew of humans and aliens around their journey in space and in their workplace.

MacFarlane plays as Ed Mercer, the new commander of the U.S.S. Orville, who winds up working with his ex-wife and first officer Kelly Greyson to be played by Adrianne Palicki. The cast will also be joined by Scott Grames, Peter Macon, Penny Johnson, J.Lee, Halston Sage, Mark Jackson, Norm MacDonald, Chad L. Coleman, and Larry Jone Campbell.

"Orville" is scheduled to launch its premiere episode on Sept. 28, Thursday, at 9 p.m. on FOX.