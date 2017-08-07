Oscar Pistorius Back in Prison After Overnight Stay at Hospital

Disgraced former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius is finally back in prison after spending a night at a hospital after suffering from severe chest pains.

REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius leaves court after appearing for the 2013 killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, June 14, 2016.

On Thursday, the former track star and convicted murderer was taken to Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria to undergo several medical examinations. Logan Maistry, a spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, confirmed that Pistorius was transferred to a hospital early in the morning to spend an entire day there.

Reports claimed that the 30-year-old had been experiencing chest pains which led to him being taken from Atteridgeville Prison to Kalafong Hospital via an ambulance complete with armed escorts. Prison personnel was worried that Pistorius was showing signs of a possible heart attack. However, Maistry was quick to refute these claims.

"I am not aware of [that report] or what he suffered from," he told Reuters. "What I am aware of is that he was this morning taken to an outside hospital for a medical examination."

While it was initially planned that he would spend the entire day at the hospital, Pistorius ended up staying overnight. But now, he is finally back in prison.

A double amputee, Pistorius was born without fibulas and at just 11 months old, both of his legs were amputated and replaced with prosthetics. He eventually got into sprinting when he was a teenager, running 100 meters just six months after he started training. Years later, he would then become a Paralympic champion along with becoming the first Paralympic athlete in the Olympics.

Unfortunately, the former Olympian has been in prison since July of last year after being convicted of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp back in 2013. He has served one year of his six-year sentence.