Oscar-winning Screenwriter Akiva Goldsman Denies Involvement With Future 'Transformers' Films

Facebook/trasnformersmovie Promotional picture for "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Screenwriter Akiva Goldsman is now done with the 'Transformers" franchise. This was confirmed by Goldsman himself, who appeared at the Television Critics Association press tour to promote "Star Trek: Discovery."

The Oscar-winning screenwriter led the team of writers who conceptualized and penned the story and script for "Transformers: The Last Knight," the first movie that resulted from Paramount's vision to expand the "Transformers" franchise into a cinematic universe.

After "Transformers: Age of Extinction" was released in 2014, the studio tapped Goldsman to lead a writer's room that included the likes of "The Avengers'" Zak Penn, "The Walking Dead's" Robert Kirkman, "Black Hawk Down's" Ken Nolan and "Lost's" Jeff Pinker, among others. The group collaborated in conceptualizing the stories for "Transformers: The Last Knight" and future "Transformers" films, including next year's "Bumblebee" standalone movie.

At the TCA press tour, Goldsman was asked if he was still involved with the franchise. In response, he said, "No," which also hinted that future "Transformers" movies would go on without the writer's room.

Goldsman's confirmation came off the heels of "Transformers" producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura's recent statement, where he explained that the writer's room had only been formed to establish the elements of "The Last Knight," which was already released several weeks ago.

"The writer's room, which was set up by all of us, was set up to explore the mythology more. It was set up for a few different reasons but the biggest thing that happened in it was they expanded the mythology of Transformers in a way that allowed us to go to King Arthur," said Di Bonaventura.

With the writer's room now shuttered, it remains to be seen what Paramount's plans are for the franchise. After next year's "Bumblebee," there is still an untitled "Transformers 6" in the pipeline, which is reportedly set for release in 2019.