'OutDaughtered' News: The Busbys Return with Five Times the Chaos in Season 3

"OutDaughtered" season 3 to tackle the family's new indoor cycling business

The Busby family will return in the third season of "OutDaughtered" on TLC.

In the trailer for the upcoming season, the all-girl quintuplets of Adam and Danielle Busby are seen running around their house as they enter their "terrible two" phase. It seems like the kids will spend all their energies running all over the place while their parents try to catch up with them.

Reports claim that the Busbys might tackle their new indoor cycling business in the upcoming season of "OutDaughtered."

In season 2, the couple were constantly seen having a discussion about it since they want to have another source of income to pay for their bills since Adam is the only one working, while Danielle stays at home to take care of the two-year-old quintuplets Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Riley Paige, and Parker Kate, as well as their six-year-old daughter Blayke Louise.

The couple are contemplating about how they will execute their planned business, since it might take a lot of their time away from the kids. But in an Instagram post, the 33-year-old mother of six shared the events during the grand opening day of their indoor cycling shop. This could mean that they already managed to come up with a solution about their schedule.

However, the Busbys and the network have yet to announce if they will tackle the family's new business in "OutDaughtered" season 3.

In a previous blog post on the family's website, the father of six shared that he and his wife were initially unsure if people will watch their series. But they decided to sign up for it despite their skepticism. "We agreed to the show because we thought, well, at the very least we would have a pretty awesome documentary of the first year of the girls' life if no one watched," the 35-year-old father stated.

TLC will air the premiere episode of "OutDaughtered" season 3 on Tuesday, July 11, at 9 p.m. EDT.