'OutDaughtered' Season 3 News: Busby Family Reveals Updates About Quints via Social Media

"OutDaughtered" has yet to debut its third season on TLC but the Busby family has been keeping their fans posted via social media.

Facebook/OutDaughteredPromotional image for the TLC series "OutDaugtered"

On their YouTube channel, called "It's a Buzz World," the Busbys share videos of the growing quints and their elder sister Blayke. The family posts one new video every week to update fans on their life changes. In this week's clip, the quints are enjoying a day out in the sun. Parents Adam and Danielle Busby bought a new water slide for the kids which they seem to enjoy playing in.

Adam recently spoke to Parade about his life as a father to his adorable quints and young daughter. Despite of having full-time work in petrochemical sales, the 34-year-old shared that being actively involved in raising his daughters remains his main priority.

"It's a huge responsibility being a dad of a little girl," the father of six said. "Instilling confidence in her and truly showing her how her future husband, her future boyfriend, should treat her—and teaching her not to accept anything less than that. That's my mindset every day."

Released in 2016, "OutDaughtered" follows the ups and downs of Adam and Danielle as they raise their toddler quints, Hazel Grace, Ava Lane, Parker Kate, Olivia Marie, and Riley Paige. The kids were born in April 2015 in Houston, and they have a 5-year-old sister named Blayke.

Season 2 saw the parents deal with Hazel's issue with her health. Aside from undergoing eye surgery at a young age, she was the last of the siblings to begin walking. She also struggles with being sociable, unlike her sisters. Unforgettable highlights from the show include the quints tearing up the Bible, vomitting while in the car, throwing food in a store and messing up a hotel room.

New episodes of "OutDaughtered" are expected to air this July on TLC.