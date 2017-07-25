'Outlander' Actress Caitriona Balfe Teases Co-Star Sam Heughan With Regards to His Health Regimen

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz A promotional image for the "Outlander" television series.

Playing the role of Jamie Fraser requires a lot for "Outlander" actor Sam Heughan physically. However, he has proven to be great at what he does, religiously sticking to a healthy regimen of diet and exercise.

In an interview during San Diego Comic-Con 2017, his co-star Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire Fraser in the series, joked about his efforts to stay in shape.

"He's so good. It's so annoying," Balfe teased, after MTV correspondent Josh Horowitz asked when Heughan last had a doughnut and he could not recall.

The actor tried to argue, claiming that he ate a bowl of guacamole the previous night, but Balfe revealed that he shared his while she had an entire bowl all for herself.

She continued: "That's the thing. So we go to set, right? And you know, you get in at 5:30, 6 in the morning. I'm like bleary eyed and drinking coffee the size of my head, and Sam's like 'Yeah, just been to the gym.' And then he goes to the gym after work as well. It's a tough person to be around sometimes."

Even during Comic-Con, Heughan did not fail to stick to his regimen by still going to the gym. Last month, the Scottish actor revealed in a Facebook Live interview with Roark Gym how he manages to maintain his diet. It garnered over 100,000 views.

Heughan is also currently on the cover of the South African edition of Men's Health Magazine.

In other news, the third season of "Outlander" is said to be quite different from the previous ones, People's Choice has reported.

During San Diego Comic-Con 2017, Heughan and Balfe revealed that it was heartbreaking to see their characters apart. In the story, Jaime and Claire will be separated for 20 years. However, while they will be apart for several episodes, a reunion is still bound to happen in the upcoming season.

"Outlander" season 3 premieres on Sunday, Sept. 10, on Starz.