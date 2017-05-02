'Outlander' Cast News: Series Finds Its Rollo as Season 3 Production Continues

The cast of "Outlander" just got a bit bigger and much cuter with the official addition of Rollo the dog to the beloved Starz time travel drama.

(Photo: Starz)A new still from "Outlander" season 3.

One of the characters that fans of the "Outlander" books by Diana Gabaldon are looking forward to see in the small screen is the pooch, a half-wolf who becomes the loyal companion of the Frasers.

"The dog will play a key part in the adventure that lies ahead," a Starz spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly, who obtained an exclusive photo of the pair of unnamed pups that will play Rollo in "Outlander" season 4.

It was a "ruff" job, but we've found our cutest new clan members! Meet the pups who will play Young Ian's dog Rollo in Season 4! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/s9I61rfviM — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) May 1, 2017

Known to stick "his large, wet nose into places it doesn't belong," Rollo has become an integral part of the story after his first appearance in the fourth book, "Dream of Autumn."

In the book, Young Ian, who is played by John Bell in the "Outlander" TV series, won Rollo in a card game. Unbeknownst to him, this victory will also mark the beginning of a beautiful friendship that will stand the test of time.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the chosen pair of dogs to take turns in playing Rollo in "Outlander," Gabaldon said that "They look cute, but tough. They should be just right to play Rollo when the time comes."

"They'd need to growl and look menacing on command, I think, and carry back prey of one kind or another to their master. I assume they wouldn't let them catch things on camera ... especially fish, of course," the author went on to say.

Filming for "Outlander" season 3 is still well underway, but Starz chose to cast the dog already so that they can be trained and prepared for big moment on screen.

The cast and crew are still in South Africa, where they are filming the seafaring scenes from the third book, "Voyager."

"Outlander" season 3 will premiere in September on Starz.