'Outlander' Season 3 News: Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan Show Claire and Jamie's Old Versions in New Video

In celebration of World Outlander Day, "Outlander" stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan gave fans a first look at their aged characters for season 3.

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starzPromotional image for Starz's "Outlander"

Last week, a video of Balfe and Heughan as Claire and Jaime was posted on the show's official Twitter account. The short clip shows the actors giving fans three reasons to be excited for the new installment. Balfe appears noticeably older due to her gray roots, while Heughan sports a much lighter red hair than what viewers are used to seeing. The pair looks pretty much the same, even though they are supposed to be 20 years older.

In the video, Balfe and Heughan also discuss the show's production and confirmed that they only have three weeks of filming left. Additionally, they drop hints about the highlights of season 3, including the turtle soup Jamie feeds Claire when she gets sick, their unexpected reunion in the print shop and their interesting journey to Jamaica.

As reports point out, this is not the first look at Claire's older version. Season 2 already flashed forward to 1968 and if featured Claire sporting a bouffant hairstyle with some gray streaks. Most of the fans already know by now that season 3 will focus on Jamie and Claire living separate lives, set apart by distance and time.

The series picks up right after Claire decides to return to 1948 through the stones. After 20 years of enduring life without the love of her life, Claire goes back in time to search for Jamie when she learns that he did not die in the Battle of Culloden.

In other news, "Outlander" will not be part of the upcoming Emmy Awards. Gold Derby pointed out that the eligibility period for this year's Emmys concluded on May 31, 2017. The program did not air any new episodes of their latest season before the deadline, which makes it ineligible for any nomination.

Starz has yet to announce a premiere date for "Outlander" season 3.